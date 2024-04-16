CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Up 15.9% in March

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 825,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 711,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.68. 145,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,380. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.59. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. CGI has a 1-year low of $93.07 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

