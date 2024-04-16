FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Up 1.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 6,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

FAT Brands Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of FAT Brands by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in FAT Brands during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FAT Brands by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.