FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Shares Up 1.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.17 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 6,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 21,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.81.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that FAT Brands Inc. will post -5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.
