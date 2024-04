MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading Down 9.1%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.43.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

