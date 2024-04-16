Fleetwood Bank (OTCMKTS:FLEW) Shares Down 0.7%

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $55.05 and last traded at $55.05. Approximately 102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.44.

Fleetwood Bank Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

Fleetwood Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

