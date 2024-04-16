Navcoin (NAV) Price Tops $0.0620 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Navcoin has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0620 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,880.39 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00082904 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00031934 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012686 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

