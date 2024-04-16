NFT Price Tops $0.0185 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001325 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63,880.18 or 0.99801614 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010701 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00010986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars.

