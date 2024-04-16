Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0854

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0854 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $556.57 million and approximately $19.05 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00054376 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00008384 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00019156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012714 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,516,389,270 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.