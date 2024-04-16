Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52.67 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 16th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $52.67 million and $2.58 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00054305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,876,553 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

