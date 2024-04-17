Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Stock Position Lifted by Red Tortoise LLC

Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF comprises about 1.0% of Red Tortoise LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Red Tortoise LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,568.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 376.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.87. 47,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $41.50 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

