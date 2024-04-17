Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.21.

A number of research firms have commented on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.20.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,964,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,967,188. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

