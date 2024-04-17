Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $7.97 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PII. Bank of America initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.73.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.76. 585,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Polaris by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Polaris by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

