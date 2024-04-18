aelf 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.73 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. aelf has a total market cap of $412.70 million and $16.73 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aelf has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00000910 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000954 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,537,296 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

