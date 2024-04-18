Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.30

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.30 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 226106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).
Gemfields Group Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of £134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,155.00 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.81.
Gemfields Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. Gemfields Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,000.00%.
About Gemfields Group
Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.
