Safe 24-Hour Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $1.99 or 0.00003219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00084992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00031933 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013027 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99013089 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

