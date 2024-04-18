Safestay (LON:SSTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.00

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.24), with a volume of 62049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.24).

Safestay Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.34 million, a PE ratio of -1,900.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Safestay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties, as well as owns and operates hotels. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.