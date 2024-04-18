Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.69

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (TSE:PHYS.U – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.69 and traded as high as C$18.50. Sprott Physical Gold Trust shares last traded at C$18.49, with a volume of 7,373 shares changing hands.
Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.94.
