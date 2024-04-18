Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.95

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 36.95 ($0.46) and traded as high as GBX 39.85 ($0.50). Venture Life Group shares last traded at GBX 38.25 ($0.48), with a volume of 188,697 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £48.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,825.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 33.83.

Venture Life Group plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, dermo-cosmetics, and topical products for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, China, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Venture Life Brands and Customer Brands segments.

