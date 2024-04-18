WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.
WCF Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of WCF Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.
WCF Bancorp Company Profile
