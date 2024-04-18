WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th.

WCF Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of WCF Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $6.70. 408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. WCF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

