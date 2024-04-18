Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.84 Per Share

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.8434 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a boost from Rheinmetall’s previous dividend of $0.64.
Rheinmetall Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of RNMBY traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.10. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $121.85.
Rheinmetall Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rheinmetall
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.