201,700 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 201,700 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,000. InMode makes up 1.5% of Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,366,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,228,162 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 240,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,080,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $32,897,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INMD traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.24. 1,564,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,737. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.



