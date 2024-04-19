American Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 272 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,125,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,053,003. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

