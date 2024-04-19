Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.72.
Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter.
About Rhinebeck Bancorp
Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
