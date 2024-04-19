Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 311 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $82.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBKB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

