Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.40 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.30). Approximately 2,311,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,737,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.40 ($1.29).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAF shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 150 ($1.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 93 ($1.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Airtel Africa Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Airtel Africa

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 99.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 112.10. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,545.99, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Airtel Africa news, insider Shravin Bharti Mittal purchased 922 shares of Airtel Africa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £922 ($1,147.77). Company insiders own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

About Airtel Africa



Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.



