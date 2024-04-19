Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Shares Down 8.6%

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) was down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Approximately 8,237,948 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average daily volume of 2,445,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

Chill Brands Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38. The company has a market capitalization of £15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -312.20 and a beta of 0.83.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group PLC engages in the research and development, production, and sale of cannabidiol consumer products and other lifestyle goods in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. It offers tobacco alternative products, including CBD-infused oral chew pouches and herbal smokes.

