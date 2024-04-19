MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Shares Down 0.8%

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.99 and last traded at $42.21. Approximately 84,471 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 178,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.42.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

