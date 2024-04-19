KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,876,000 after buying an additional 1,808,346 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $20,578,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% in the third quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 204,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

DFNM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 113,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,601. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.77.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

