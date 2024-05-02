Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,025 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Sony Group worth $602,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter worth $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,221,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Shares of NYSE SONY traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.94. The stock had a trading volume of 129,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,771. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.86. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $103.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

