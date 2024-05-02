Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz updated its FY24 guidance to $3.01-3.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.010-3.070 EPS.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.2 %

KHC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,372,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,157,192. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.65. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

