Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,219 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 291,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.61. 7,483,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008,405. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $2,652,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,382,977 shares of company stock worth $36,496,582. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

HOOD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

