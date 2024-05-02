Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,001 Shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) by 379.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in KLX Energy Services were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,502,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after purchasing an additional 83,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLX Energy Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 149,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,662. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.92 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.34). KLX Energy Services had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

