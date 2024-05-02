Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.06

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.24, with a volume of 69860 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.
Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.30. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.
