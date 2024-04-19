Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading 22.2% Higher

Shares of Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.90 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 148,959 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 33,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.11).

Autins Group Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.44 million, a PE ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, designs, manufactures, and supplies acoustic and thermal management solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, PUR, and laminates; various processes, which include manufacturing, research and development, program management, and conversion, as well as tooling and component design and testing; and technical support that includes acoustics and thermal experts, diagnosis, tailored solutions.

Featured Stories

