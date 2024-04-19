Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
CFG stock opened at $32.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $36.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.58.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.
In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.
