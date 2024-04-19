Tissue Regenix Group (LON:TRX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Tissue Regenix Group plc (LON:TRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59.80 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.74). 44,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 65,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.77).

Tissue Regenix Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 58.28. The company has a market cap of £43.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3,052.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Tissue Regenix Group Company Profile

Tissue Regenix Group plc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes platform technologies in the field of bone graft substitutes and soft tissue in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dCELL, BioRinse, and GBM-V segments. It also provides dCELL technology, a soft tissue decellularisation process that removes DNA and other cellular material from animal and human soft tissue to repair diseased or damaged body parts; and BioRinse technology, a natural bone filler solution for osteoinductivity to stimulate and regenerate native bone growth.

