Hedera 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $244.99 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $3.54 billion and $244.99 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00057075 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00022678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,738,891,043 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

