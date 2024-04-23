JMG Financial Group Ltd. Has $316,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 217,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Elite Life Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ VONG traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,379. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.