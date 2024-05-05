First National Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 226,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 213,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. W Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 113,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Finally, Power Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,972,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,580,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,656. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.44.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.