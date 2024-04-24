Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Has $335,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,576 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Tripadvisor comprises approximately 0.4% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,543 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $1,387,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,758.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 369,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,697 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Up 2.2 %

Tripadvisor stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.