Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Bilibili by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 205.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 30.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 687,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,461,000 after purchasing an additional 161,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 55.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.26.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,499,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,058,514. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $20.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

