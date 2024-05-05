Substratum (SUB) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $4.29 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003598 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

