Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Declares Dividend of $0.64

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Österreichische Post Price Performance

OSTIY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.

About Österreichische Post

Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.

