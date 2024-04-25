Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Declares Dividend of $0.64

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.6429 per share on Monday, May 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.
Österreichische Post Price Performance
OSTIY opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80.
About Österreichische Post
