Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.71.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of GPCR stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.29. The company had a trading volume of 423,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,214. Structure Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $75.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -47.34.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Washington University bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

