Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Expedia Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.08.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded down $20.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.33. 13,956,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,820,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.23 and its 200 day moving average is $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,072,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Expedia Group by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

