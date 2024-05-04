Roth Mkm Lowers Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target to $45.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Fox Factory stock traded up $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,720. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $381,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

