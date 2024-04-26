JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

JBG SMITH Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.14. 357,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,455. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

