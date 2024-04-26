Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Affirm were worth $6,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affirm Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of AFRM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. 6,285,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,311. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 3.57. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $591.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,403.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

