State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 192,859 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,859 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,926,000 after buying an additional 1,989,853 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,447,000 after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,951,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 3,548,423 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,119,041. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -63.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

