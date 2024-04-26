State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 15,191 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Unity Software by 665.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 1,151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on U shares. Macquarie downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

NYSE:U traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 6,666,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.42.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $53,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 444,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,817,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $25,000.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 396,985 shares in the company, valued at $13,128,293.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,577,516 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

