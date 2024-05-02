NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Tops $6.12 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.12 or 0.00010367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and $507.36 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00022760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00014667 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,188,785,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,942,705 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,188,692,883 with 1,067,775,955 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.93306353 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 398 active market(s) with $600,951,289.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

