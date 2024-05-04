Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 6,239 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 430.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,764. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.